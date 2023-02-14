Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Price Performance

CEPU stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Central Puerto Dividend Announcement

Central Puerto Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.1649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

