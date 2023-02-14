CF Industries (CF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CF Industries Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of CF opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19.
CF Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1,821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
CF Industries Company Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Industries (CF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.