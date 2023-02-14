CF Industries (CF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CF opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1,821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.