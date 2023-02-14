Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Up 69.1% in January

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the January 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Chegg Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 922,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,080. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

Institutional Trading of Chegg

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $5,524,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

