Chia (XCH) Price Tops $41.19 on Exchanges

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Chia has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Chia has a market capitalization of $267.76 million and $7.55 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be bought for approximately $41.19 or 0.00185203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chia Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,500,872 coins and its circulating supply is 6,501,112 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

