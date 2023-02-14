Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.4 %

CHH traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.62. 348,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $152.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

