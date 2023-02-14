Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

