Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
