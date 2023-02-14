Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,790. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

