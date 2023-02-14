Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.50

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The firm focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

