Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $133,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE C traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. 4,951,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,994,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

