Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Up 20.6% in January

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,320,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 25,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.