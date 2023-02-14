Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. 1,785,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,876,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

