Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.51. The stock had a trading volume of 206,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $258.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.55 and a 200 day moving average of $233.29. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.13.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

