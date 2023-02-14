Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 27,775 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $61,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.58. 12,991,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,484,797. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

