City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 278,217 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 573,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,217 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 874,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE ISD traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 38,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,350. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

