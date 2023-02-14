City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,434 shares during the period. The Korea Fund makes up about 2.7% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 32.12% of The Korea Fund worth $30,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Korea Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $32.14.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $3.2664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

