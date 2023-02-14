Clarity Financial LLC Buys 348 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 683,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

