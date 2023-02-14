Clarity Financial LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.5% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 302,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 68,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $7,472,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 219,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,820,457. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

