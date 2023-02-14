Clarity Financial LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 141,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 925,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,234. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average of $106.63.

