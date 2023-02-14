Clarity Financial LLC Has $446,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

TIP traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

