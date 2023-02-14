Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) versus Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Financial Survey

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Rating) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clearmind Medicine and Aravive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearmind Medicine N/A N/A N/A Aravive -695.57% -190.16% -100.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clearmind Medicine and Aravive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearmind Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Aravive 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aravive has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 258.91%. Given Aravive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aravive is more favorable than Clearmind Medicine.

16.9% of Aravive shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Aravive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearmind Medicine and Aravive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearmind Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aravive $7.44 million 16.24 -$39.15 million ($2.36) -0.86

Clearmind Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aravive.

Summary

Aravive beats Clearmind Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearmind Medicine



Clearmind Medicine Inc., a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, including binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors. The company was formerly known as Cyntar Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Clearmind Medicine Inc. in March 2021. Clearmind Medicine Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Aravive



Aravive, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

