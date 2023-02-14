CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Shaun M. Johnson Sells 814 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 852,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,505. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

