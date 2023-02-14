Cobak Token Hits One Day Volume of $2.81 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Cobak Token has a market cap of $49.09 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003103 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,574,649 tokens. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

