Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $262.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

