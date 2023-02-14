Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $74.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Coinbase Global Price Performance
Shares of COIN stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $214.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
