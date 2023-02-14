Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.34 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $993.08 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,547.83 or 0.06988200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00433986 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.68 or 0.28748035 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

