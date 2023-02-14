CoinField Coin (CFC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $70.86 Million

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $70.86 million and $3,485.17 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00433986 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.68 or 0.28748035 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

