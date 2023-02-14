CoinLoan Trading Down 12.4% This Week (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $20,716.18 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for $6.91 or 0.00031079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.00432680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,364.34 or 0.28661486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.