Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $355.23 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 15% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $355.23 million and $25.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $48.88 or 0.00220135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00103032 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00059873 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.04425535 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $29,124,765.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.