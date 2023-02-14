Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 17,724 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DWX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 594,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 182,422 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 403,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 59,687 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,689,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DWX traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 8,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.