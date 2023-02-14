Concord Wealth Partners Has $537,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 631,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,611,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,780,000 after buying an additional 58,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,689. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $354.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.88 and a 200-day moving average of $339.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

