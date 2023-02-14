Concord Wealth Partners Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

TXN traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.31. 1,701,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

