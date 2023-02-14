Concord Wealth Partners Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,168 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.35% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.12. 49,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,385. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.