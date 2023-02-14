Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 3,293 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

