Concord Wealth Partners Sells 11,713 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.6% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after buying an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,890,000 after acquiring an additional 671,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,232. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

