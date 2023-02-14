Concord Wealth Partners Sells 198 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $284.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

