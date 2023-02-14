Condor Capital Management Grows Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) by 340.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 114.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 566,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 39.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.