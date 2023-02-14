Condor Capital Management Purchases 4,250 Shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,174,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 93.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,015,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 491,261 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,429,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 2,320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 221,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 212,460 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 207,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENER opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

