Condor Capital Management Takes Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.44% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $295.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

