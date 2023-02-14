CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

CNMD stock opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.60. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $155.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. CONMED’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.