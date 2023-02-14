Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 11,076 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,994,000 after purchasing an additional 214,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 197,698 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,992. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

Shares of PH stock opened at $352.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.02 and its 200 day moving average is $290.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $357.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

