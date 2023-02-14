Connectus Wealth LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

