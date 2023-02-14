Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $13.05 Million in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 202,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 119,943 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

REGL opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $56.00.

