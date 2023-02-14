Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 110,305 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,305 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

DAL opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

