Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $379.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

