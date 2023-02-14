Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

