Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 81,214 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,214 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Yum China worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 41.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

