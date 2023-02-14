Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,110 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Chegg worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Chegg stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

