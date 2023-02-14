Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 35,237 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

Several analysts have commented on FMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.04.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

