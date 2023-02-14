Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $10.03 Million Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,482 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SAP by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $123.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

