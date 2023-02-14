Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.24.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $310.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

